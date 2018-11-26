32 Ships with petrol, other products expected – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 32 ships with petroleum products, food and other goods from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The authority said, while 12 of the 32 ships were conveying petrol, the other 20 ships would sail in with buckwheat, frozen fish, general cargo, ethanol, aviation fuel and containers carrying different goods.

It said 12 ships had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, general container and petrol.