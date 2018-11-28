3,000 girls to undergo genital cutting in Finland -Research

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has revealed that there are 3,000 girls living in Finland who are likely to undergo genital cutting

Their research also suggests that Finland is home to around 10,000 girls and women who have previously undergone the procedure.

According to the Human Rights Association, most of the women living in Finland who have undergone female genital cutting immigrated from Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Kurdish regions

Until now, data on female genital cutting in Finland has not been collected properly. However, in 2016, hospitals started to collect data from women in maternity wards. Additionally, a nationwide healthcare survey of girls will be conducted next year.

THL is also starting to provide training to healthcare professionals so that, for example, midwives are properly trained in how to deliver babies from women who have undergone female genital cutting.