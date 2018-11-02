2Face, Annie Idibia, take ‘Power of 1’ campaign to King’s College

By Rotimi Agbana

Afro-pop music legend, 2Face Idibia, his wife, Annie Idibia and Alexx Ekubo will today, Friday, November 16, 2018, visit King’s College for the grand flag off of the ‘Power of 1’ Roadshow.

The superstars will be live on ground to educate the young kings on civic engagement and building the Nigeria of our dreams. This is the first stop in a series of college activations for the ‘Power of 1’ campaign. According to 2Face who has consciously advocated better governance in Nigeria, other dates and venues will be announced soon. Activities lined up for the roadshow include music, spoken word poetry, community development challenge, and more.

The ‘Power of 1’ campaign aims to promote the belief that one person’s affirmative action can deliver positive outcomes and challenge young Nigerians to embrace the responsibility of fixing Nigeria one challenge at a time.

The campaign is driven through concerts, road shows and a movie of the same title, directed by Izu Ojukwu, starring Ramsey Nouah, Alex Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Jibola Dabo, Jide Kosoko, Racheal Oniga, Michelle Dede, Padita Agu, others and will be available in cinemas nationwide from December 7, 2018.

‘Power of 1’ is proudly supported by the 2Baba Foundation, One Voice Nigeria, Enough is Enough, and Vote Not Fight.