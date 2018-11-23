‘2023 Igbo presidency a calculated insult on Ndigbo’s sensibilities’

By Henry Umoru and Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Some respondents in Imo State, have described the ongoing controversy about where the presidential pendulum should swing after the Muhammadu Buhari tenure as “a calculated insult on the sensibilities of Ndigbo”.



In his view, a youth leader in Owerri, Mazi Damian Nze, said it was “insulting for anybody to tout the idea that the presidential slot should go back to the South West, even after Chief Olusegun Obasanjo served out his eight-year tenure”.

According to Mazi Nze, “when this type of thought comes from people we look up to, it directly sends wrong signals, regarding the seriousness of the Nigerian project”.

He recalled with grief, the statement credited to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, to the effect that Ndigbo can only get the presidential slot, if they supports Buhari’s second term.

“This is not right at all. I am not aware that any other section of the country was given such a marching order before their sons mounted the top seat”, Nze said.

For Mr. Ikay Ukaegbu, these postulations call for sober reflection among Ndigbo, especially on their take in the Nigerian project.

“The two people credited with the annoying statements are federal government officials and by virtue of their positions, it is deemed that they spoke the mind of the President. This, to my mind, is not fair at all, to the Ndigbo”, Ukaegbu said.

Reacting also, an Owerri based social critic, Prince Bob Njemanze, appealed to Ndigbo to avoid the distraction of who succeeds Buhari.

“Ndigbo must avoid the distraction of the dialogue of who succeeds President Buhari, if he manages another term of four years. Ndigbo like to cross non-existent bridges.

“Our projection should be four or eight years after, where would the pendulum swing to. With the governance of impunity and arrogant disrespect for rule of law, exhibited by the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of APC Governors Forum, one wonders what time APC would have to purge itself and convince the people of South East and South South to vote and return the President for a second tenure.

“Let the second Niger bridge be built before we drown, crossing it. Who and when Ndigbo ascend the Presidency, should not be the issue for now. The idea is yet, farfetched”, Njemanze said.

2023 Igbo Presidency by APC, a Trojan Horse, Abaribe

Also the chairman, South-East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South said yesterday the promise of 2023 Presidential slot for the Igbo by the All Progressives Congress, APC led government as a Trojan Horse.

Abaribe said, “The capacity of APC for doublespeak is legendary and all Nigerians are very aware of their duplicity. We know that 2023 Igbo Presidency by APC is merely a Trojan Horse.”