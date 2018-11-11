2019: Vote for me, SDP senatorial candidate, Begho, begs women

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Social Democratic Party, SDP, Delta South Senatorial Candidate, Barr Irone Rita Begho Friday called on women to vote and ensure her victory in the forthcoming general elections to increase the number of women in politics and leadership positions in the Country.

Begho who is the only woman contesting the Senatorial Seat said, ‘I am the most credible candidate.”

The legal practitioner also begged the men and youths to support her senatorial ambition due to her credibility.

Begho made the call during her consultation visit to Itsekiri elders and leaders in Ubeji community, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to her: “The electorate should vote for credible candidates. Women, men youths should vote for me. They should not sell their votes and there should be no vote buying.”

Begho who was accompanied by supporters across the senatorial district said she embarked on the sensitization visit to let people know their rights and who to vote for ahead of the 2019 elections.

According to Begho, “I am making inroads in Ijaw, Isoko and Urhobo elders, electorate and leaders in the senatorial district. “