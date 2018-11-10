2019: Varsity don asks stakeholders to check fake news

Prof Abigail Ogwuezy – Ndisika of Mass Communication Department, University of Lagos, has called on stakeholders in the media industry to put the machinery in place to check fake news.

Ogwuezy-Ndisika, who was the keynote speaker at the Delta Online Publishers Forum’s (DOPF) 2018 convention held in Asaba, Delta State, noted that politicians were using fake news which she described as a divisive tool to achieve political interest.

Stakeholders at the event charged members of DOPF to distinguish themselves by not being purveyors of fake news.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Michael Ikeogwu, who is also the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, while speaking, highlighted the dangers of fake news and, therefore, urged media practitioners not to follow the trend.

Discussants at the event include the National Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Malachy Ugunmmadu, who was one of the awardees, harped on the need for stakeholders to build capacity in the area of data journalism.

In his welcome address, DOPF Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, said the organization was determined to reposition itself for the task ahead, saying that since the formation of the body, it had done well in promoting good governance in the state.

The event saw the unveiling of the Niger Delta Media Hall of Fame/Award, and the induction of new members into the forum.

Among those honoured is the Executive Director, Projects, NDDC, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, who received the Award of Excellence in Strategic Communication and Media Management, and Malachy Ugunmmadu, on Defence of Human Rights and Social Justice.

Other awardees are Chief Felix Anirah, Engr. Emeka Emmanuel Nwaobi, Mr. Omemiroro Ogedegbe, Chief Monday Itoghor and Mr. Prince Tony Godday Erewa.