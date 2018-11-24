2019: Utomi canvasses freedom of expression, citizen engagements

A Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, says government must embark on citizen engagements and ensure freedom of expression in the build up to the 2019 general elections.

Utomi, a former Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the call at the public presentation of a book entitled: “Vintage Quotes for Successful Living’’ in Lagos on Saturday.

Newsmen report that the book was written by Oby Chukwuneta, a Social Development Consultant, an entrepreneur, a newspaper columnist and convener of the annual South East Girls Summit.

Utomi, in an interview with newsmen said: “Government must encourage an atmosphere of freedom of expression generally.

“The challenge is that government should work harder, the rule of law is being assaulted very strongly and we need to make sure we address this.

“Citizens will be citizens, engaged very strongly. Citizen engagement is important,’’ he said.

The professor called on Nigerians to be stronger and harness the gains of technology to better their lives and the lives of others.

He urged the Nigerian parliaments to take the interest of the masses to heart.

In his lecture, Utomi commended Chukweneta and her Facebook Parliamentarians for the book, saying human beings were created to be a gift, one to another, and make a positive impact on others.

According to him, what makes life meaningful is touching the lives of others in order to live in people’s minds for ever, after death.

He said that the Facebook wall of Chukwuneta and contributions of all her parliamentarians have done a lot of good to people.

NAN reports that Utomi unveiled the book, while other parliamentarians took turns to commend Chukwuneta’s intelligence, creativity, maturity and doggedness.

According to them, the platform has been so educative and instructive and has enabled people to be sharing real life experiences on her wall.

The Chief Presenter, Dr Chike Madueke, who poured accolades on the writer, presented a copy of book with 50,000 and promised to pick five copies, while other parliamentarians presented the book with various amounts.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Chukwuneta said that the book was to celebrate efforts of all her followers in her “Facebook Parliament’’.

She said that there were huge possibilities in common purpose, saying something unimaginable could come from positive efforts.

The writer commended her “facebook parliamentarians for goodwill, friendship and support to make the process successful,’’ saying the platform had provided answers to a lot of life’s issues.

She specially applauded Utomi for his humility, politeness, as well as courtesy and for being an inspiration to a lot of young people.

The forward of the 351-paged book, written by Utomi, discussed quotes on life, positivity, love, relationships, marriage, polygamy, in-laws, empowerment, sex education, child upbringing and social media.

Other issues the book addressed include: family friendships, gambling, battling emotional issues divorce, men, women, charity, infidelity, envy, domestic helps, happiness and success, among others.