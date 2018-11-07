2019: Uduaghan appoints Mallam-Obi DG of his campaign organization

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and Delta South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, PAC for the 2019 general election, has appointed Mr. Charles Mallam-Obi as the Director-General of his campaign organization.



Mr. Charles Mallam-Obi who hails from Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, holds a Bachelors Degree (Bsc) in Economics from the Lagos State University, (LASU).

Uduaghan in a statement said other positions would be announced to the general public in a later date.