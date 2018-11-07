Breaking News
Translate

2019: Uduaghan appoints Mallam-Obi DG of his campaign organization

On 8:24 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Festus Ahon
ASABA-FORMER Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and Delta South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, PAC for the 2019 general election, has appointed Mr. Charles Mallam-Obi as the Director-General of his campaign organization.

Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan: running as APC senatorial candidate in Delta South, according to the list of cleared senatorial aspirants released today

Mr Charles Mallam-Obi political Adviser (Delta South) to Erstwhile Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Delta APC crisis: Erue constitutes 21-man reconciliatory c’ttee


Mr. Charles Mallam-Obi who hails from Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, holds a Bachelors Degree (Bsc) in Economics from the Lagos State University, (LASU).

Uduaghan in a statement said other positions would be announced to the general public in a later date.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.