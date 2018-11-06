2019: Tinubu’s influence grossly overestimated — Ezekwesili

By Yinka Ajayi

Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Oby Ezekwesili have said the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, does not have control of Alimosho, the largest local government area in Lagos State.

In a statement yesterday, the former Education Minister said Tinubu was only able to deliver 86,897 votes out of the 650,000 registered voters in Alimosho in the last presidential election.

She said: “Tinubu is believed to wield much power in the South-West. He worked for the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Tinubu and his like in #APCPDP control only as much as we let them. Alimosho for example, is the largest local government in Lagos State with over 1.2million persons resident according to official census figures. In 2015, only about 650,000 of these people registered and obtained their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs),” she said.

Ekiti Election Tribunal: Witnesses claim PDP votes voided

“Faced with the rather unattractive choice of voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Goodluck Jonathan, or the anyone-but-Jonathan candidacy represented by Muhammadu Buhari, a great many voters chose to abstain.

“At the end of the day, the #APCPDP, the twin terrors of Nigeria, only managed to conjure up 140,000 votes between them. In Almighty Alimosho. This says something loud and clear, that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu with all of his ‘might’ and experience in so-called grassroots politics could, at the end of the day, deliver only 86,897 votes for his candidate Buhari and their party.”

“Where then does the source of this his widely reported power come from? Isn’t he grossly overestimated?