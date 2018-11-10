2019: Society urges electorate to vote against corrupt leaders

Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, an Islamic NGO, has urged the electorate to vote against corrupt leaders in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Imam Adeyemi Fuad, made the call on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi during a three-day training workshop for Imams and Islamic scholars.

On unpaid salaries by state governors, Fuad said those leaders who are using their positions to oppress the people would not smell paradise.

“Not only that, those of them who are cheating their people, taking away all the means they would use to survive from them, would suffer on earth and hereafter,’’ he said.

He also admonished the electorate against voting based on religious and tribal sentiments.

“If we vote for them on the basis of collecting peanuts from them, they will also serve us on the basis of having collected from them which is an act of corruption,’’ he said.

The cleric urged all Nigerians to rise and reject corrupt leaders during the general elections.

Besides, he enjoined chief Imams and other religious leaders to use their positions to preach against corruption and to enlighten the public on the evils of corruption in the country.

The cleric said that the anti-corruption arm of the organisation, The Just Foundation, was out to solicit support of Islamic groups, religious leaders, Imams and scholars across the country to preach against corruption.

Fuad said that the foundation was specifically established to promote good governance, anti -corruption, gender and human right advocacy in the country.

“We also established The Just Foundation, an arm under the society to tackle the problems of poverty, giving out Zakkat to improve welfare of masses in our society,’’ he said.

He said that the organisation collected and distributed about N10 million as Zakkat recently, which was also extended to Christians who deserved it, adding that many of the beneficiaries use it to build their houses.

Fuad said that the foundation in collaboration with the MacArthur foundation had started implementing a project tagged “Encouraging accountability and transparency through faith-based intervention (EAT-Fin) in states across the country.

He said that Nigerians were poor because of corruption that had eaten deep into all sectors of the society.

“The money that is supposed to be used for the development of our nation has gone into individual pockets,’’ he lamented.

Speaking on behalf of Chief Imams, Malam Ishaq Mugundi, promised to spread the message to their followers across the state.

NAN