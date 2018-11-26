2019: Senate Leader dismisses PDP’s chances

Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, weekend, dismissed the chances of victory for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections.

Lawan said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will not only retain power, but also form majority in the National Assembly.

The lawmaker from Yobe State, who spoke during the party’s zonal stakeholder’s meeting in Bauchi, said APC and its Senate caucus were not worried by the wave of defections that plagued the ruling party before and after the primaries.

The Nigerian National Assembly is currently led by the opposition party, despite the slight majority of APC.

Lawan, who dismissed the candidature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s flag bearer, said integrity and historical track record will inform the choice of who becomes the next President.

He said APC has, in the last three and half years, impressed Nigerians and exposed the failures of PDP’s 16 years rule.

According to Lawan: “APC as a political party today, especially in the Senate, and Senate caucus, is more united than ever before.

“The defections in National Assembly, particularly, really left us with no options than continue to be united, focused, supportive of President Buhari and political party APC at all times.

“The 2019 general election, especially the National Assembly elections, APC will produce a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives, by the grace of God.

“This time around, let me say without fear of any contradiction that the members of the House of Representatives and the Senator produced by APC will be those that will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari in whatever way he wants to lead Nigeria; that is to make Nigeria better, bring change and take Nigeria to the next level.

“What Nigerians would expect is an APC-dominated National Assembly; both the Senate and House that will be very transformative in its orientation. An APC-dominated National Assembly that will continue to identify with the aspirations of Nigerians as espoused by the APC manifesto and programmes of APC.

“Nigerians should expect an APC dominated National Assembly that will continue to remain committed to partnering, consulting and cooperating with President Muhammadu Buhari, and will not witness any defections.”

He said the exit of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Represen-tatives, Yakubu Dogara, from APC had only strengthened the party.