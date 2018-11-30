2019: Sen. Uzodinma pledges welfare for Imo people if elected governor

Abuja – The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Imo, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, says he will pay special attention to the welfare of the people, if elected.

Uzodinma made the promise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Friday, adding that provision of adequate welfare for the people would guarantee happiness and productivity.

He also pledged to provide adequate welfare for workers.

He said besides infrastructure development, good health care system and proper education, human capital development would be one of his focal points.

According to him, adequate welfare guarantees happiness and productivity as well as political, social and economic growth and stability of any nation.

“When I become governor, we will look at issues as they are. My campaign team is on top of its game in terms of developing a roadmap for development.

“We will create an environment where workers will work and earn their wages.

“I understand the problems in Imo State in terms of infrastructure, education, health and security and we will not rest on our oars in ensuring that all sectors of government are taken good care of.

“We will create a safe environment for Imo people to go about their daily activities without fear.

“We will also assess our capacity to know what we have to do for the benefit of the people.

“We do not want to start a government where there will be abandoned projects everywhere.

“We do not want a situation where you start here today without completion and then move to another place,” he said.

The lawmaker said for any government to be proud of being successful, its people and workforce must be comfortable.

“As a successful businessman and an astute politician, I am coming in to use what we have to get what we want and it will be done in a manner that Imo people will be better for it, ” he said.(NAN)