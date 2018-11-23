2019: Security agencies greatest threat to Nigeria’s stability – Dickson, Clark

The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson and Ijaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, have raised the alarm over what they described as the increasing abuse of security agencies by the ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress and the Federal Government.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, stated that the duo made the statement when Pa Clark paid the governor a condolence visit on the death of his mother, Ma. GoldCoast Dickson, in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, the Governor said that Nigerians were deeply worried about the conduct of the security agencies across in the country.

According to him, the security agencies were disturbingly metamorphosing into an extension of the ruling party, the APC, ahead of the 2019 General elections.

The Governor condemned the recent assassination attempt on the Deputy President òf Senate, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu, and the police invasion of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

He described the action of the police authorities who sealed off the Akwa Ibom State House òf Assembly as an assault on the democratic order which should not be encouraged.

Governor Dickson stated further that the recent positing of eight police commissioners to Bayelsa State within a shockingly shot period of three months only showed a sinister plot to destabilize the peace, security and stability of Bayelsa State.

He called on the relevant authorities and the security agencies to conduct themselves in a way that would promote the nation’s democracy rather than putting it in jeopardy.

He said, “We are all concerned about the conduct of security agencies ahead of the 2019 general elections. In fact, all lovers of Nigeria and democracy are concerned about the conduct of the security agencies.

“The agencies have become an extension of the ruling party which should not be. The abuse of the security forces constitute a threat to the security and stability of the country.

“I condemn the recent assassination attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu. It is totally reprehensible.

“I also condemn the attack on the Akwa Ibom State House òf Assembly. It was an invasion of the Democratic order.

“In Bayelsa, we have had almost eight police commissioners. It won’t take you long to know that there is a sinister game going on to destabilize and create instability in the state that we have worked so hard to stabilize.

“We urge the security agencies to conduct in a way that would stabilize democracy.

“The greatest challenge we have ahead of the 2019 òf election is the the conduct of the security agencies. That is the concern of Nigerians.

Politicians and people in government need to know that there is a country to govern after elections.

“Let us not in the quest for election to destroy these critical agencies of state and the career and reputation of these officials,

“When you politicize these agencies, you threaten the careers of these people who are professionals in their own right.”

Speaking also, the Ijaw National Leader, Clark, condemned the erratic transfer of eight police commissioners to Bayelsa State in three months,

He said that he was not surprised by the conduct of the police as they recently invaded his house at 91, in a purported search for arms.

He cautioned a former governor who he accused of being behind the instigation of the politics in police postings to the state to stop making himself a laughing stock.