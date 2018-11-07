2019: Save Nigeria, resist violence – Group to youths

Mr Prosper Okafor, President, National Youths Summit on Peace and Security (NYSPS), on Wednesday urged Nigerian youths to resist all forms of violence capable of causing breach of the country’s peace and unity.

Okafor told Newsmen in Abuja that security and peace were key to economic and political stability.

He urged youths to always put Nigeria ahead of their ambitions, saying that peace and security could not be realised without the youth.

“We must promote peace, enhance security, national unity and integration using our strength.

“Previous elections in Nigeria have been marred by all manners of violence and the need for its reversal cannot be overemphasised,’’ Okafor said.

The group’s leader, who restated the imperatives of national unity, said that only reorientation and reintegration of youths could make it possible.

According to him, it is time for our youths to say no to greedy politicians’ lures of destruction during elections.

He condemned in strong terms the ugly role of some politicians in sowing the seed of acrimony and tribal discord because of desperation for political gains.

Okafor particularly blamed insurgency, militancy, armed robbery and other vices on the gullibility of some youths which, he said, must be jettisoned.

He reminded youths and politicians to tread carefully because elections “come and go’’ while Nigerian state was permanent.

NYSPS has five strategic partners, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Nigeria Civil Defence (NSCDC).

Others are the Nigeria Youth Parliament (NYP), National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and National Association of Nigerian Students