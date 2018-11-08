2019: Sanwo-Olu tasks campaign groups on reconciliation of aggrieved members

..As Salvador assures of Buhari, Sanwo-Olu’s victory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State chapter, Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stressed the need for various campaign groups of the three senatorial districts to embark on reconciliatory moves of all aggrieved members to engender total victory for the party’s candidates in the 2019 general polls.

Sanwo-Olu gave the task while addressing Executives of the West Senatorial District of the Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group, ICG, led by former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Lagos chapter, Moshood Salvador and other stakeholders, held at the campaign Secretariat, Maryland, Onigbogbo Local Council Development Area, LCDA of the state.

Recall on October 30th, Lagos as part of effort towards finding common ground among party members after the conduct of primaries, APC collapsed all support structures by harmonizing Buhari and Osinbajo Campaign Support Group, BOCSG, Ambode Mandate Support Group, AMSG, and Babajide Olusola Campaign Organization, BOSCO, into an Independent Campaign Group, ICG

The move was geared towards resolving disputes among various groups, such that may had seemingly divided the party after governorship primary election in the state and serve as an extra hand to the party in the state during forthcoming general elections.

It was gathered that, specifically, the collapsing of the groups was aimed at forming a formidable independent campaign team that accommodates all party members with the party ideology as its focal point to ensure victories for incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Gubernatorial candidate and other political offices’ seekers in the state.