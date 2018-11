2019: Sanwo-Olu tasks campaign groups on reconciliation of aggrieved members

ICG is led by Mr. Tayo Ayinde, who was until recently was serving at BOSCO, as Director General of the Group, with an APC chieftain, Cardinal James Odunbaku, as his deputy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanwo-Olu, seek for unity in the party, noting that the reconciliation of all aggrieved members would be necessary for a successful victory at the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Sanwo noted that any victory recorded in 2019 would not be for him alone but all members of the party, adding that that he had extended an olive branch to everyone who felt cheated or shortchanged, so that they would work as a team and build a formidable party that would be victorious at the polls.

According to him: “We will campaign together, get victory for Lagos State and get victory for President Muhammadu Buhari and for all other contestants, that is our target and we will achieve that if we work as a family.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/11/how-obasanjos-evidence-against-atiku-will-help-buhari-oshiomhole/

Speaking at the event, Salvador assured Lagos APC that he would strategize to give the party the desired victory at the polls.

“The challenge before me is to make sure Sanwo-Olu wins in Lagos State with landslide victory and President Buhari is returned. It is an assignment given to me and I can assure you that it will be delivered.

“APC has not been able to maximize its capacity. I will bring my experience to bear to ensure it performs maximally at the forthcoming elections. My target is to get two million votes for APC during the governorship election in Lagos.

“I am appealing to all APC aggrieved members to shield their swords, remember that we are working for the victory of the party, the party is above any one individual, so we must put the party’s interest first,” he said.