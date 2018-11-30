2019: Sanwo-Olu assures entrepreneurs of Govt support

All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his government will partner with businesses and encourage innovative entrepreneurs to thrive in Lagos.

Sanwo-olu gave the assurance yesterday when he met with Africa’s young entrepreneur real estate businessman and founding managing director of Sujimoto Construction, Sijibomi Ogundele, as part of his ongoing dialogue with business leaders and entrepreneurs in Lagos

Speaking to journalists, Sanwo-olu said “the prosperity of Lagos depends on the innovativeness of entrepreneurs and business owners. We will do everything possible to ensure that Lagos remains attractive to businesses. Our government will be pro- business and we will support innovative entrepreneurs”.

Sanwo-Olu expressed desire to ensure that technology will be the focus of his administration saying that he is optimist that businesses will support this vision of a technology driven Lagos much in line with developments in other leading cities around the world.

On his part, Sijibomi Ogundele urged Sanwo-olu to see to the fulfillment of the vision of a better business environment when elected. He noted that Lagos has great potentials, saying “Sujimoto Construction has been doing business in Lagos, it has been good but it can be made better so that we can continue to create jobs and expand the economy, be rest assured that we will continue to be a dependable partner in pursuing the vision of a greater Lagos”