2019: Reps endorse N242.2bn virement for INEC, security agencies

…Defence, Health, Education, others lose funds to INEC, NSA, DSS, Police

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives yesterday endorsed N242.245billion virement for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies for next year’s general elections.

The lawmakers moved monies from key government agencies, such as Federal Ministries of Defence, Education, Health, FCT, Power, among others.

The virement, which came by way of motion, was presented to the House by the Chairman, Committee on Appropriation, Mustafa Dawakin.

The approved funds were vired from the total sum of N500 billion provided in the Service Wide Vote of 30 federal ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, in the 2018 Appropriation Act, during the consideration of the proposal at the Committee of Supply.

The approval of the Appropriation came barely 14 weeks to the 2019 general elections.

In the document, the budget of INEC and four security agencies in the 2018 Appropriation Act was increased from N589 billion to N831.2 billion.

With this development, the total allocation for INEC in the 2018 Appropriation Act was increased from N45 billion to N234.507 billion.

Office of the National Security Adviser’s allocation was increased from N37.4 billion to N46.9 billion.

The lawmakers also increased the allocation of Directorate of State Security, DSS, from N40.579 billion to N50.792 billion.

Similarly, appropriation for Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, was raised from N79.261 billion to N82.834 billion.

In the same manner, the appropriation for Nigeria Police was increased from N324.221 billion to N351.562 billion.

According to the document, the sum of N11.058 billion was vired from Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; N8.845 billion was from Ministry of Budget and National Planning; N828.501 million from Ministry of Communication Technology; while N2.636 billion was vired from Ministry of Defence.

The sum of N10.238 billion was vired from Federal Ministry of Education; N2.006 billion from Federal Ministry of Environment; N1.509 billion from Federal Capital Territory Administration; N1.738 billion from Ministry of Foreign Affairs; N8.059 billion from Federal Ministry of Health; N157.080 million from ICPC; N1.88 billion vired from Federal Ministry of Information and Culture; N1.67 billion from Ministry of interior; and N170.4 million from National Human Rights Commission, NHRC.

While presenting the motion, titled ‘’Rescission of approval of the virement/supplementary budget for INEC and security agencies for the conduct of the 2019 general elections’, Mustapha Dawaki, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, explained the approval of the Virement/Supplementary budget for INEC and security agencies for the conduct of the 2019 general elections in the sum of N242.2 billion, which is to be funded from the Service Wide Votes on October 16, 2018.

“The House is aware that given some imminent issues of national importance, the virement/supplementary request cannot be implemented as earlier approved, he said.