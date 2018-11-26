2019 Presidency: We’ll back only candidates that support restructuring — Aare Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, yesterday, vowed to support any presidential candidate that throws his weight behind the restructuring of the country.

He said this when former governor of Ogun State and the Director General of Atiku Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel led other members of the team to his residence on a courtesy visit.

He described Otunba Daniel as one of the prominent sons of Yoruba race that has the interest of Yoruba Land at heart.

He said: “As the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, I must not be partisan, every son and daughter of Yoruba Land has every right to visit me.

“Only a presidential candidate that has passion and believes in the restructuring of Nigeria will be supported. The only solution to Nigeria’s problems is restructuring. Nigeria should be restructured along six geo-political zones based on federating units. This is how it was written in the 1963 Constitution. This will give room for economic and developmental rivalries among the political zones based on federating units. Any political party that believes in this will have our support.”

In his remarks, Daniel noted that as the Director-General of Atiku Campaign Organisation, he was there to seek support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 election.