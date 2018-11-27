2019 POLL: We’ve no preferred candidates –— British govt

The British government said, yesterday, it has no preferred candidate in the forthcoming 2019 general elections in the country.

Political Adviser to the Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wale Adebajo, who disclosed this at a public forum in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, also said the National Disability Bill currently awaiting presidential assent would help in resolving some of the issues affecting the disabled in Nigeria.

The programme tagged: ‘Enhancing Electoral Participation of Peoples Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in 2019 General Elections’, had international organisations and local civil society organisations in attendance, including the British Department for International Development, DFID, and the Foundation For Justice and Social Development, FOJSOD

Adebajo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for including People Living With Disabilities, PLWDs, in its strategic plan for 2017-2021 elections.

According to him, the British government and United States Department for International Development, USAID, are favourably disposed to the action.

“When we pointed out in the Ondo governorship election the need to make PLWDs more inclusive in our elections, INEC responded positively to our response by establishing desk officers in INEC offices to take care of the PLWDs.

“This, to us, was a signal of INEC’s commitment to improving access to the electoral system. We want to clear the air that the British government is not supporting any candidate in the election. We are neutral when it comes to election in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking at the forum, DFID Regional Programme Officer, Margaret Fagboyo, said PLWDs should be beneficiaries of sustainable development in Nigeria.

She said: “In 2019, INEC must ensure that ballot boxes are placed where they can be accessed easily, the police shouldn’t harass them, and they should be accorded respect.

“They should be seen as critical stakeholders in any election. We commend INEC for noticing where there are lapses and trying to improve on them.

“We can’t leave these people behind while taking critical decisions just because they are having one form of disability; if this happens, definitely there will be problems.”

Similarly, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Abduganiy Raji, said INEC had identified critical areas where PLWDs were having problems in the electoral system, adding that these were being tackled through policy formulation and strong legal framework.