2019: Poll shows Ize-Iyamu, Moghalu, Sowore among 8 top potential winners

WITH President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar leading, an opinion poll conducted by Truly Independent Diaspora Electoral Officers, TIDEO, has thrown up eight presidential aspirants on top of Nigerians’ preference list in the coming February 2019 election.

Behind the two major contenders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the leading opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, the opinion poll showed the national leader of the youth wing of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev David Esosa Ize-Iyamu of the Better Nigeria Progressive Party, BNPP; Omoyele Sowore of Africa Action Congress, AAC; and Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, as possible winners of the 2019 presidential election.

Others in the first eight of likely winners included former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke of Social Democratic Party, SDP; and former Education Minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN.

In a release, TIDEO came short of declaring who will actually win in the election. Of the 61 political parties and their respective candidates it thrust out in its opinion poll, only the eight contenders on top of the list could win and become the next president.

Expectedly, over 70 per cent of the respondents are young people. TIDEO believes that this may have “given Ize-Iyamu, who is leader of about 17 million-member PFN youth wing an edge in the poll and possibly in the election.”

TIDEO however, scored 21 other parties next in that order. These included Moses Shipi of All Blending Party, ABP; Samuel Eke of Green Party of Nigeria, GPN; Mark Emmanuel of United Patriots, UP; Hamisu Santuraki of Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN; Moses Ajibiowu of National Unity Party, NUP; Onwekoafo Ikechukwu of Advanced Congress of Democrats, ACD; and Aliyu Ibrahim of African People Alliance. APP.

Following are also Ilongwo John of Democratic People’s Party, DPP, Yinusa Tango of Nationalist Congress Party, NCP, Ike Keke of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NPP, Pastor Chris Okotie of Fresh Democratic Party, FDP, Yusuf Obaje of Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, Samuel Fagbbenr-Byron of KOWA Party, KP, Rabia Hassan of National Action Council, NAC and Nnamdi Madu of Independent Democrats, ID.

Down the line on the TIDEO poll are, Tope Fasua of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, Obinna Ikeagwuonu of African People’s Party, APP, Isaac Ositelu of Accord Party, AP, Frank Ukonga of Democratic Alternative, DA, Shitu Kabir of Advance Peoples Democratic Party, APDP and Usman Muhammed of Labour Party, LP.

On the list of the final laggards as released by the TIDEO, are former Chief Security Officer to the late dictator, General Sani Abacha-Hamza Al-Mustapha of Peoples Party of Nigeria, PPN, Obadiah Mailafia of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mercy Adesanya-Davies of Mass Action Joint Alliance, MAJA and 29 others.