2019 poll: INEC warns against fake voters’ register

…Says commission prepared for free polls

LAGOS—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, warned Nigerians to beware of fake voters register saying some unscrupulous elements have designed fake INEC logos to deceive members of the public on the social media.

Speaking with Vanguard, spokesman of INEC in Lagos, Mr. Femi Akinbiyi, said: “Many people using INEC’s logo to post things does not mean that what they post on social media is from us. How many of such can we checkmate when we have a lot on our hands to address? There are some groups that use INEC Logo to sensitize their people on their platforms.

Although, INEC welcomes people that will want to partner with us to sensitize people but we are yet to verify the number of eligible voters on the social media. If the source of eligible voters is not from INEC headquarters in Abuja or Lagos, then people should not attach importance to such reports.”

Akinbiyi urged registered voters to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs, at the nearest INEC office.

He disclosed that the INEC is yet to release copies of the voters’ register because it is cleaning and collating the number of valid registered voters. “By the time we finish collating, we will present a clean copy of the register to political parties. That was the reason we suspended registration on August 31, 2018 so as to enable us do the cleaning.”

The INEC spokesman, however, reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to conduct free and credible elections in Lagos, adding: “All we need is for people to cooperate and be positive about the elections. INEC is fully prepared for a free, fair and credible election. What is ongoing presently is campaign by all political parties.

We are monitoring how politicians are adhering to the rules and going round to sensitize stakeholders in the grassroots. The sensitive materials are not yet ready but once they are ready, we will convey them to the Central Bank Nigeria, CBN, for safety and security measures. It is when we actually retrieve it from the CBN that we will distribute them to each of the local government areas across Nigeria.”