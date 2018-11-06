2019 poll: 364, 265 PVCs yet to be collected in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ondo State, yesterday, disclosed that a total of 364, 265 Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs, were still uncollected by prospective voters in Ondo State.

However, 1,372,158 PVCs out of the registered 1,736,423 voters have been collected across the 3009 polling units in the state.

Minimum wage: Kwara NMA distances self from NLC nationwide strike

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Ondo State, Dr. Rufus Akeju said this while addressing newsmen on the display of preliminary register of voters exercise.

Akeju said: “This will be done at all the polling units across the state. Voters are expected to visit the polling units where they registered to check the details of their registration and complain if there is any misrepresentation in the displayed register against their names.

Don’t believe the hype, not even Tinubu has control of Alimosho – Oby Ezekwesili

“The Revision Officers, REVO, will be located at the Registration Area Collation Centers to hear complaints from voters on their registration details.

“Members of the public are enjoined to please avail themselves of this opportunity to ensure a very clean register. They are also enjoined to maintain orderliness throughout the exercise.”