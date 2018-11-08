2019: PDP chieftain urges Urhobo to back Omo-Agege

By Abdulazeez Akinroye

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr. Peter Okorodudu, has called on the Urhobo nation to work towards the re-election of the incumbent senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in the 2019 general election.

In a statement yesterday, Okorodudu said Omo-Agege was deserving of re-election, noting that the senator had given Delta Central the strong voice which he said had eluded the Urhobo nation at the National Assembly since 1999.

Describing Omo-Agege as a vibrant, dynamic and visionary senator who has the interest of the Urhobo nation at heart, he noted that the senator has made his impact felt in the National Assembly since he joined the red chamber.

He said: “l am a member of the PDP and a true son of Urhobo land. When we want to talk about our representative at the Senate, we should shun party sentiments and elect someone who we know can give our people the kind of representation that they desire.

“In this regard, l am saying without fear of contradiction that Omo-Agege fits the bill on account of the qualitative and effective representation he has been giving to Delta Central.”

“Omo-Agege has carved a niche for himself as a very notable personality in the Senate on account of his vibrancy and the quality of the motions and bills he has been initiating on the floor of the Senate and we are very proud of the role he played in pushing for the signing of the FUPRE bill into law.

“As the fifth largest ethnic nationality in the country, the Urhobo nation needs a man of Omo-Agege’s calibre to put it in it’s pride of place in the political scheme of things in the country.

‘At this time of our political history, the Urhobo nation does not need a bench warmer in the National Assembly. We need someone who can stand out a give the Urhobo people a strong voice in the senate. That is why I am strongly of the view that Omo-Agege is a square peg in a square hole at this present time.

“I am therefore calling on the entire people of the Urhobo nation irrespective of their political party affiliations to give their unflinching support and the Urhobo mandate to Omo-Agege.