2019: Okupe’s son Ditan declares support for Buhari’s re-election

Just like ex President Olusegun Obasanjo son chose to work for the re-election of President Muhammdu Buhari so also Ditan Okupe; the son of a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s man, former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan and chairman Bukola Saraki Presidential Campaign Media Council, Doyin Okupe; has declared his support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project.

According to Festus Keyamo he said ‘Breaking ranks with their fathers for PMB: Ditan Okupe, 1st son of Atiku’s man, Doyin Okupe, a UK-trained lawyer of 12 yrs post-call in Nig, volunteers to work 4 PMB’s campaign team just like OBJ’s son. Nigerian youths note: Atiku’s salesmen cannot even sell him to their children

But in his reacting Doyin Okupe said his son’s decision to join the Buhari campaign team was a way of getting back at him saying ‘This may be his way of getting back at me. I wish him luck.’

Okupe tweeted: ”Ditan okupe is my Son. He is a very brilliant young man. He went to Kings college, Lagos, Burkinham university, UK &did post graduate in law at d London school of economics.We both hv had serious issues in the last 5yrs.This may be his way of getting back at me. I wish him luck.”

