2019: Ogun League of Imams, Alfas pray for peaceful, violence-free elections

By Daud Olatunji

•Why Muslims must be united—Prof. Balogun

The grand mufti of Egbaland, Professor Kamaldeen Balogun has advised Muslims to be united and love one another as stipulated by the Qu’ran and hadiths.

Prof. Balogun gave the advice during a Special Prayer held at Lantoro Eid prayer grounds in Abeokuta, organised by the League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun for Peaceful and Violence-free 2019 elections.

He said, Unity is the only antidote to solving the problems facing the ummah.

Eid-el Maulud : PDP urges national prayers, re-awakening

He also called for love among Muslims and good examples by religious leaders ,adding that , their actions influence their followers greatly .

The event which attracted all the Islamic scholars in the State who include; the President-General of Ogun State Rabitah who is also the Chief Imam of Egbalnd, Sheikh Imam Liadi Orunsolu, the Secretary-General of the league who is also the Imam of Ilaro ,Sheikh Mustopha Adewunmi and the Wakilu Muslimun of Yorubaland, Sheik Iskil Lawal popularly called Imam Sugar.

Muslim groups improve understanding of Islamic values

While charging the gathering on the coming elections, Prof. Balogun called on all Muslims to wake up to their responsibility, propagate Islam in order to reclaim its lost glory

The professor from the department of Religious studies of the university gave the charge on the need to choose good leaders so as to have good governance .

While explaining the essence of the programme, Sheik Lawal said the Muslims would contribute their quota to the success of the coming elections through prayers.