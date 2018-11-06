2019: Ofremu to head Ferguson Onwo Campaign Organization

DELTA State House of Assembly candidate in the Isoko South constituency II for the 2019 general election, Chief Ferguson Onwo has announced Chief Oghale Ofremu as the Director General of the Ferguson Onwo Campaign Organization.



The campaign organization has Sir Plus Enamowho as its Deputy Director General; Chief Goodnews Obiode, Secretary; Comrade Mike Akpobire, Director of Operations; Barr Afor Irogbo ,Director of Contacts; Engr Lawrence Egogo, Director of Welfare Services; Hon Chief Raphael Okaruefe, Director of General Mobilisation; Mr Sese Omu Director of Security; Chief Duncan Afahokor, Director of Media and Publicity and Chief Beatrice Igogo, Director Women mobilisation.

Also listed are, Mr. Samuel Idume, Director Special Duties; Comrade Alade Odiri, Director Logistics; Pastor Dr Godwin Adolor, Director of Admin and Finance; Hon Kingsley Obedhoko, Director Events Management; Mr Samuel Askia, Director of logistics, Comrade Philip Odubu, Director of Conflict Resolution, Prince Enahoro Erijo, Director of Protocol and Hon Ajiri Atunuje, Special Duties.

Others, Hon Alex Eba ,Hon Brooklyn Essi, Mr Anthony Ukpagba Mr. Alex igrigri, Mr. Jonathan Amiri, Mr. David Ezede and Mr. Friday Oyoro are members of the organization while Chief Gab Erueme and Hon Eve Okolosi are Advisers.

Onwo, in a statement said: “l once again thank my good people of isoko South constituency 2, for the confidence reposed on me by electing me as the candidate of our great party PDP in the just concluded Primary election,may God bless you all in Jesus name amen,

“This victory obviously opens a new chapter of this sojourn, the new chapter is the general election,we shall not rest on our oars,as the end of one election is the beginning of another one.

“It is worthy of note that all the aspirants who contested with me have joined hands with me as I extend a hand of fellowship to them and we are all on the same page. I thank and I appreciate them greatly.

“I anticipate your cooperation as this is a call to serve and to move Isoko forward to the next level, God bless you all.”