2019: No genuine primaries in many states, Ekiti Senatorial aspirant tells Oshiomhole

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- An All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant in Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, has advised the National Chairman of the Party, Com. Adams Oshomhole to agree with the agitations by members that primaries of the party were compromised in many states.

Osinkolu, a senatorial aspirant in Ekiti North said the former Edo State governor must embark on a fence-mending moves to be able to pacify those that were aggrieved by the outcome of the exercise.

The APC Chieftain said he quite agreed with the widespread impression that most of the APC governors were acting like emperors in their states, saying such didn’t connote that primaries in many states were free, fair and bereft of electoral malfeasance.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday on the protracted crisis between Oshiomhole and Governors Rochas Okorocha, Ibikunle Amosun and Abdulazis Yari of Imo, Ogun and Zamfara States respectively, Osinkolu expressed deep worries over how those entrusted with the conduct of the primaries had allegedly rigged the exercise.

Osinkolu substantiated his claim with what transpired in Ekiti North senatorial district where Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi was declared winner of the primaries, saying no election was held in the five councils of that constitute the district.

He accused Dr. Ibrahim Sule-led National Working Committee(NWC) of the party of concocting figures in the candidate’s favour and the same happened in many of the states.

“Virtually all the aspirants from Ekiti North were aggrieved because of the primaries and we all expressed our disapproval about it. Myself, Hon. Bimbo Daramola , Mr. Kayode Otitoju and Mr. Akinlayo Kolawole openly made our grievances known to the party but no action was taken.

“Though, we have put that behind us as loyal party men and we are ready to support Governor Kayode Fayemi in ensuring that Senator Adetumbi and all other candidates of the party win in the 2019 elections.

“But we have look back and correct the mistakes, because no one would be happy seeing his rights being trampled upon by other party men. We must block those things that will create unnecessary cleavages in our party, if truly we believe that we are one.

“I want to agree that Com. Oshiomhole should be commended for trying to entrench the doctrine of party supremacy in our party, this remains the best way to bring equality and wipe out class differences among members.

“But in doing this, the party’s top hierarchy must exhibit respect

for all members; there must be mutual respect, if so, members will continue to disrespect the leaders, ” he said.

Osinkolu appealed to Oshiomhole to find ways of appeasing the aggrieved governors and other members , rather than resorting to verbal exchanges that could tear the party apart.

The APC chieftain further appealed to members to party members in Ekiti not to see the coming elections as walk over , urging them to close ranks and campaign vigorously for the party to once again demonstrate its popularity and acceptability among the electorate.