2019: Nkanu East endorses Ugwuanyi for second term

Endorsements of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for a second term in office gathered momentum on Monday as the people of Nkanu East Local Government Area unanimously endorsed his re-election bid in 2019.



The jubilant people of the council area, who converged on the Government House, Enugu, in their large numbers, on a solidarity visit told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “we are solidly behind you and the good work of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Enugu State”.

The people of the council area, comprising political leaders, traditional rulers, leaders of thought, academics, market women, youths and various support groups, among others, reassured the governor that “come rain, come sunshine” they will support him and his administration in the coming elections.

Speaking on their behalf, the chairman of the council, Hon. Ikechukwu Ubagu stated that the governor has performed creditably and demonstrated the political will and commitment to do more for the people of the area in particular and the state in general, stressing that he deserves a second term to complete the good work he has started in the state.