2019: N-East APC leaders, govs vow to deliver region to Buhari

By Charles Agwam

LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the six North East states weekend vowed to remove geopolitical sentiments and ensure the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming presidential election.

Among the leaders that gathered for what was described as a regional strategy meeting were Governors Kashim Shettima (Borno), Jibrilla Bindow, (Adamawa State) Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan and Senator Ali Ndume.

The APC leaders said defeating Atiku Abubakar is a task they must accomplish regardless of the challenges they might face.

Speaking at the APC Zonal stakeholders’ meeting in Bauchi, the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, said Atiku’s candidature will not deny President Buhari his deserved popular votes in the Northeast.

“The Northeast is a Buhari territory; and he is the single kinetic entity in the Northeast political firmament, and by God’s grace, his re-election is almost a foregone conclusion.

“We wish the PDP candidate well, but we must not forget the fact that politics is local and is driven by local issues and President Buhari has mostly been responding to our local needs more than anyone else,” Shettima said.