2019: My candidacy, hope for new Nigeria – Atiku

…As Bruce tasks Nigerians to reject APC

By Dirisu Yakubu in Yola

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said his candidacy is an opportunity to bring about a Nigeria of “our collective dream” and aspiration.

The former Vice President who stated this at the 13th Founder’s Day Ceremony of the American University of Nigeria, AUN, Saturday, charged Nigerians to believe in the possibilities of their dreams, noting that a new Nigeria is only an arm’s length away.

At the Founder’s Day of @AUNigeria, recent events in Metele which resulted in loss of many of our gallant soldiers weighed heavily on my heart. Therefore, it was important to request a minute’s silence in their memory and those of all fallen soldiers at the front lines. -AA pic.twitter.com/ExoObFX6hJ — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 24, 2018

He said: “With all sense of modesty, We have contributed our own quota to the development of our nation and mankind, ” he began even as he stressed the place of consistency in keeping to the ideals of goal setting.



“It is very good to have an ambition. When you have an ambition or dream, work hard to achieve that dream.

“You may miss your target like it happened to me several times but always remember to get back. Don’t think there are obstacles that cannot be surmounted. Remain on track and continue to have dreams and ambitions,” he told the audience.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East, Senator Ben Murray Bruce urged Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC by voting for the Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections, in order to realize a new Nigeria of their dreams.

Bruce whose remarks were frequently interrupted by thunderous applauses from an appreciative audience, urged Nigerians to keep faith in the nation, noting that possibilities abound in the land if the right leadership is enthrone.

“We are a nation divided; we are a nation now living with hunger; we are scared of walking around because of insecurity. When we see a Policeman, herdsman, militant, petty thief, area boy, the first thing we do is to hands up and say don’t shoot.

“So in 2019, tell everybody that we need a change. Hold the umbrella and say, vote for Atiku Abubakar, vote for Atiku Abubakar, vote for Atiku Abubakar,” he yelled.

He tasked students to believe in their dreams, saying regardless of the number of times they fail to achieve their goals, they should not be disillusioned.

Present at the well attended event were the governors of Gombe, Taraba and Bayelsa states- Ibrahim Dankwambo, Darius Ishaku and Seriake Dickson respectively.

.@AUNigeria’s impact in the community shows that if we work together, we can make a difference. https://t.co/pdydC7cN3X — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 24, 2018

Others were Senate President and Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, Bukola Saraki, running mate of Atiku and former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, Senator Ben Obi, Honourable Lee Maeba, Ambassador Waziri Maina, Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Mao Ohabunwa and Chief Tom Ikimi, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs among others.