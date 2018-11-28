2019: Macaulay accuses national stakeholders of encouraging one party system

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has condemned actions by some national stakeholders tilted towards encouraging one party system in Nigeria.

He warned that any idea geared at tilting Nigeria towards a one party state will be detrimental to democracy and general sanity of its systems.

He said, “In less than three months from now, the voting process will begin, we all have a responsibility. This is the first time our nascent democracy has lasted for almost 20 years. For every election we have fresh challenges. We must stand firm in stressing the need for the independence of our electoral institutions.”

Macaulay who made the statement while playing host to students of the 41st Senior Course of the Armed Forces Command Staff College, Jaji, who are on a study tour to Delta State, stressed that the Independence of Nigeria’s electioneering institution is the first step to a healthy democracy.

The veteran labour leader said, “We are Nigerians and this is the only country we can call our own. Let’s do everything to protect the integrity of our country.”

He commended the officers for their efforts so far in protecting Nigeria, underscoring, however, the need for them to be more cohesive in their approach for a better Nigeria.

Responding to the statements,Deputy Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Dick Tariworo, accompanied by Director, Joint Studies, Brigadier General Felix Edafioghor, commended Macaulay for being frank enough in stating his position.

He said the college is a training ground for leadership hence its products cannot afford to let the country down.

Dignitaries present include: former State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Captain Pius Sinebe, Chairmen of Isoko South and North, Honourables Constantine Ikpokpo and Emmanuel Egbabor, Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, former Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Patrick Ferife, Hon. Mike Ogwah, Organising Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunny Onoriode, Hon. Dickson Ebegbare, Mr Lawson Efenudu among other dignitaries.