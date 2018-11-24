2019: IPOB declares readiness to boycott polls with march in 11 states

By Davies Iheamnachor

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday restated its resolve to boycott the 2019 polls with members marching along some major streets and roads in the South-East and South-South zones.

PDP’s “baggage” will not allow its candidate perform — Donald Duke

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, in a statement, said the march was to register the happiness of the group over the reappearance of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Jerusalem more than a year after the security agencies invaded his Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia country home, and to restate IPOB’s readiness to boycott the 2019 general polls.

Biafrans are equally today showcasing to the world that we are ready to boycott every Nigerian elections come 2019 especially presidential election next year…IPOB rally and march today November 23, 2018 is ongoing in all the states across Biafraland like Rivers, Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and other Biafra clans and tribes fraudulently caved into Kogi, Benue and Edo states.