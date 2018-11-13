2019: Igbo leaders call for free, fair elections in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA – AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, Igbo leaders, traditional titled holders and other stakeholders from the four South – Eastern states in Nasarawa state have called for free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2019.



The elders who made the call when they converged in Karu, Nasarawa State to celebrate the 2018 new yam festival stressed the need to strengthen the security apparatus, ensure pece through cultural rebirth and collaborations among the ethnic groups in Nigeria.

.

According to His Royal Majesty, Igwe Ochendo Ogidi- Igbo, Eze Igbo 1 of Ado Kingdom and the wakili of Ado in Nasarawa state, the call for the peaceful conduct of next years elections is to avoid the repeat of the hightened tentision that characterized the 2015 general elections.

He noted that encouraging cultural collaboration would not only bring together Nigerians of diversed cultures and traditions, but would enhanced integration among the people.

The traditional Ruler urged the federal, States and local governments to encourage cultural activities amongst the people to serve as veritable tools for national unity and integration.

He said the celeberation of the new yam festival, is an event that has formed the fulcrum of Igbo Socio- cultural strides towards the promotion and dispensing the rich Igbo culture, customs and tradition in the country and beyond.

The Eze Igbo noted that the annual rendezvous which has become a carnival, has been very directive and helpful in creating the desired awareness needed for a revitalized Igbo consciousness among the people.

He added that under his watch as the the Igwe of Ado kingdom, the age long promotion of Igbo culture has been heightened and is yielding the desired dividend through the collective efforts of its teeming members and other tribes where unity, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence has become institutionalized.

” As you can see here Hausa, Yoruba, Tiv and other tribes are extensively represented. we are celebrating what we call cultural integration. When we come together Hausa man will know my culture I will know his culture. That is the purpose of coming together which is an indication that we are one Nigeria”.

“I want to pray and ask Nigerians that the way we are dancing together , we should do so during the 2019 election so that we can unanimously elect a leader of our choice not by selection. If Nigerians come tother and elect a leader of our choice, Nigeria will move to a greater height and the peace and unity our country is yearning for would be realized”, His royal majesty declared.

Igwe who enjoined Ndigbo living in all parts of the country and in Diaspora to always be in good relationship with people in whose territory they live, added that it is only by so doing that the peace and harmony can sustained.

On the significance of the new yam festival and the relationship with the installation of chieftaincy titles on individuals during the celebration, the monarch said, ” the period always provide us the platform to selected illustrious sons and daughters who have performed excellencetly well because it is not good to give people title in the secret. So it is done in the public to show that they have performed well”.

“The significance of this in Igbo culture is that the period is where we bring all Igbo sons and daughters even in diaspora together for progress and advancement of our culture”.

Highlight of the occasion which attracted Nigerians from different religious background, ethnic and cultural differences witnessed the award of Chieftaincy titles to foour of their illustrious son including a woman.