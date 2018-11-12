2019: if Buhari isn’t returned, Nigeria will go backward – Ogbuagu

Former Delta State Commissioner for Education and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mrs. Veronica Ogbuagu has challenged women in APC to play their roles in the change mantra to enable President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo consolidate the APC agenda by returning to office in 2019, “to save Nigeria from going 30 years backward”.

Oguagu, who spoke on “inbuilt capacity of women to drive the change mantra of the federal government” at the inaugural meeting of South- South State Women Leaders of All Progressives Congress held in Warri, Delta State, Thursday November 8, noted that inbuilt capacities in women includes: intuition, loyalty, responsibility, power to create against all odds and persistence.

While calling on more women to be involved at the development stage in terms of governance, Dr. Oguagu opined that President Buhari’s achievements cut across Agriculture, mass employment, anti- corruption fight, infrastructural development and good health care.

South- South Zonal Women Leader of All Progressives Congress, (Mrs.) Rachel Akpabio, noted that former Minister of Finance, Dr. Okonjo Iweala and ex CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, warned of the impending recession that hit Nigeria in 2015 as a result of profligacy in government and if it “hadn’t happened under Buhari, it wouldn’t have been quickly managed”.

According to Dr. Akpabio, Buhari knew what he did by appointing Hadiza Bala Ahmed as MD of NPA and two other women as Ministers of Finance as well as Environment, so as to block leakages in government.

The APC Women Leader while admonishing women in the party to form their own pressure groups as part of strategies for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, assured that solution will soon be proffered for the problems confronting the APC after the party primaries.

Director- General of Delta State APC Governorship Candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru Campaign Organization, Mr. Peter Omaruaye in a remark, stated that more women in power (government) will not just consolidate on the change mantra, but it will “mature quickly”.

Two APC House of Assembly Candidates, Prince Stanley Emiko and Mr. Harrison Akpojaro as well as Queen Betty Efekodah, were among chieftains of the party that spoke at the well-attended inaugural

Meeting.