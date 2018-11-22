2019: ICG inaugurates 57 coordinators for Sanwo-Olu’s victory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Independent Campaign Group, ICG, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday inaugurated 57 campaign coordinators and secretaries of the governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Vanguard, urging the coordinators and all the party members to ensure party’s victory in 2019 general polls in the state.

Meantime, Sanwoolu’sl ambition also received a major boost at a stakeholders meeting held at Blue Roof, LTV ground, Ikeja, as 128 groups of professionals, artisans and civil society organisations endorse him for the March 2, 2019 governorship election.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu, who commended the party members and all the groups who have expressed their readiness to support his governorship aspiration in next year election, assured them that governance would come as close as to their doorstep.

Acvording to him, “We have not started campaign. This meeting is not a campaign set up; it is just for us to see ourselves, greet ourselves. It is to acknowledge ourselves and to encourage ourselves. What we are going to do when campaign start; we will do them. I want to thank you all for coming out in large quantity to come and encourage us.

” I am impressed with what I have seen and I can tell you that governance is coming right next to you and it shall be well with all of us.”

The Director-General of Lagos APC Independent Campaign Organisation, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, tasked all the coordinators and secretaries of Sanwo-Olu Vanguard to deliver for APC in next election by working very hard and partner with the electorate to deliver in the responsibility they are saddled with, which is to deliver Lagos for Sanwo-Olu during the governorship election.

The ICG Director of Mobilisation, Alhaji Abdullahi Enilolobo also, tasked APC members in all the 57 councils in Lagos State to deliver five million votes for Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates in next year election.

He also tasked the coordinators of the campaign organisation to harmonise all the various groups in all the wards, councils, constituencies and senatorial districts for support for Sanwo-Olu.