2019: I see corruption, bloodletting becoming history – Cleric

By Ebun Sessou

The Convener of Just Worship Praise Jam JW7, Reverend Dr. Israel Kristilere has urged Nigerians to be calm in the 2019 general election.

Reverend Kristlere who is the Pastor in charge of Shepherdhill Baptist Church also called on all politicians not to use Nigerian youths as instrument of thuggery during the election period.



He expressed optimism that the country will be better after the general elections. “There is hope of a new dawn for Nigeria and I see a new country full of righteousness and fruitfulness. I see Nigerians becoming all that God destined them to be. I see corruption becoming history and bloodletting confined to the dustbins of history. I see godly leaders full of integrity and goodwill at all levels in the country. I see the problems of today becoming the testimonies of tomorrow in Nigeria. I see God taking His place across the nation. I see God taken over our election next year.

“I see hope. I see development. I see poverty giving way to prosperity. I see greatness and fruitfulness. I see a Nigeria of our dream emerging. I see us activating the hands of God in this nation. I see a nation that will become the envy of the international community. How can we get there? Through pure worship. Let’s us all come together to birth a new Nigeria”, he urged.

His words:

“As Nigerians, we know our country is going through hard times. We have cried. We have criticised. We have postulated and pontificated. We have blamed everybody possible for being the problems with Nigeria. We have fasted and prayed. We have held convocations to plead with God to transform our country full of potentials and resources.

“There comes a time in a person or nation’s life when everything seems to be at a standstill. A time when the whole world seems arrayed against one. A time when nothing else works. The Israelites found themselves in such situations at different times. God’s antidote was always something strange and seemingly senseless.

“Faced with the fortified walls of Jericho, God told His people to dance and sing around the city. It was the craziest thing to do at that time.

He then called on Nigerians to see the forthcoming Just Worship Praise Jam which would hold on November 23 as avenue to seek God’s face through worship.

His word: “Although, there is pain on the land, yet this is the time to change gear. Someone says it is pure insanity to continue doing the same thing and expect different results. “Since everything else seems not to be working, it is time to give worship a try. We surely need a new attitude to attain our very much desired new altitude.

“It’s time to forget about our national woes, personal challenges and collective drawbacks to worship God. It’s time to stop nagging and start worshiping. It’s time for spiritual soaking through Just Worship. It’s time for pure soaking in the Holy Spirit through pure worship.

“It’s time to stop whining and start winning through pure worship. It’s time to step aside and invoke God to take His place. It’s time to get lost in God’s presence to be rescued. It’s time to enter His presence with praises and thanks and experience the victory.

He further said, that no fewer than 10,000 worshipers including women from different churches and organisations will converge in the forthcoming programme.

“I must state that this is not a concert or musical show. It is not a prayer assembly or religious convocation. It is a serious spiritual exercise. We shall invade the Heavens with worship. We shall rend the Heavens with praises. We shall invoke God through worship. We shall activate His presence through pure worship”, he said.