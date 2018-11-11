2019: Group endorses Atiku, says he will bring back a robust economy

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The PDP Governance Grassroot Group, PG3, has charged Nigerians of all walks of life to support the party ‘s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general elections.



The group which stated this in Abuja at the weekend said the former Vice President has sufficient experience to turn around the fortune of the nation and bring about a robust economy if given the mandate.

Spokesman of the group, Amechi Ekpeneru said PDP has in its fold candidates for various offices who are capable of bringing transformation across the nation if voted into power.

“We remember how the Obasanjo/Atiku administration engineered economic development, such as the GSM revolution, payment of debts etc.

“We also remember that era witnessed unity as the Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo and minority tribes were fully integrated.

“We urge Nigerians to eschew politics of bitterness as the campaign period is set to commence. We declare to Nigerian’s that Atiku Abubakar represents peace,” he said.

The group called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to work towards free, fair and credible elections, noting that when the PDP lost power in 2015, it conceded defeat contrary to the expectations in some quarters.

“PDP was magnanimous in defeat and is poised to continue the economic, social and political transformation truncated in the last three years,” he added.