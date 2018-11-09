2019: Group endorses Atiku, Ombugadu in Nasarawa state

Lafia -A political group- the Nasarawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tiv Forum has endorsed former Vice President Abubakar Atiku ahead of 2019 general election.

Speaking during the inauguration of the state and Local Government Areas (LGAs) leadership of the group on Friday in Lafia, Mr Peter Igbacher, Chairman of the forum, said that Atiku would salvage the country from collapsing.

He said the Tiv people in the state believe that if elected in 2019, Atiku would bring the country out of poverty, insecurity, hunger among others things.

The Chairman also said that the group was in support of Mr David Ombugadu, the state’s PDP governorship candidate in the 2019 election.

He therefore promised that the group would embark on mass mobilisation of the electorate towards the victory of the party in 2019.

Also speaking, Mr Mathew Agwai, the state Coordinator of Atiku 2019, expressed gratitude to the group for the show of support.

He assured them that if elected in 2019, Atiku would give appointments and site projects in accordance with the federal character principle. (NAN)