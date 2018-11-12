2019: Ex-EFCC boss Waziri tasks politicians on hate speech, violence

Lagos—As campaigns for the 2019 general elections formally kick off this weekend, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mrs. Farida Waziri had charged politicians to make their agenda for Nigerians their focus rather than dwelling on issues that would further divide the people.

She also urged political leaders especially those seeking elective positions to prevail on their supporters and followers to eschew violence in any form as campaigns for various elective positions begin this weekend. Waziri who spoke while fielding questions from journalists at the sideline of an event in Victoria Island, Lagos said the country needs peace and unity to have a successful 2019 elections.

“For me, I believe the elections will hold as scheduled. My only concern is the level of toxicity in the statements of some political leaders. This is not really good for the polity especially now that election campaigns will formally begin in a matter of days from now. So, this is the time for every patriotic political leader most especially those aspiring for offices and who will be going round to mobilise the people, to avoid hate speech that is capable of inciting their followers and supporters into violence.

“We cannot afford to set the country on fire with our words because if the nation is set ablaze and the people are killed, there is no other Nigeria in Europe, America or Asia to call our country and there will be no citizens to lead and govern. I think the people will be more interested in their plans, programmes and agenda for them than toxic words that breed violence”, the former EFCC boss stated.

She said the nation had lost too many innocent souls to the orgy of violence in some parts of the country in the recent past and could not afford to waste more human capital in the name of political campaigns and elections.