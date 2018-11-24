2019 Elections: Gov. Lalong warns traditional leaders against partisanship

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, on Saturday warned traditional rulers against partisanship as electioneering for the 2019 elections gained momentum.

The governor gave the warning during the coronation of a legal luminary, Chief Garba Pwul (SAN) as the “Sarduna of Mwaghavul’’ by the Paramount ruler of Mwaghavul land, Chief Nelson Bakfur held at Mangu in Mangu Local Government of Plateau.

Pwul also bagged the title of “Turakin Mangu’’ bestowed upon him by the Mishkaham Mangu, Da Putmang Hirse.

“As we celebrate this historic and glorious moment of Chief Garba Pwul, we wish, as a government, to warn all traditional rulers in this state to stay clear of partisanship in this political era and embrace all.

“It is our hope that all traditional rulers should stick to their roles of trying to unite the people of their respective communities for development strides,’’ he said.

Lalong, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, stated that traditional rulers should ensure that their subjects, especially youths were law-abiding and hard working to be responsible citizens.

The governor said that enough is enough of bloodletting in the state and much should be done by all citizens to ensure that peace reign in all nooks and crannies of the state.

According to him, we need peace to ensure that Plateau witness and experience the desired growth and development to catch up with other buoyant states in the country both economically and socially.

Pwul, in response to the honour bestowed on him, thanked the paramount ruler of the Mwaghavul land and the Mishkaham Mangu for finding him worthy for such exalted chieftaincy titles.

He pledged to use his wealth of experience and connections well not to disappoint the Mwaghavul people but would do his best to ensure positive and touchy representation for the good of the land and Plateau as a whole.

Earlier, Bakfur said that Pwul had proved himself as a worthy son of Mwaghavul land, considering his enormous contributions to the development of the land and Plateau as a whole.