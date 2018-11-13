2019 Elections: CAN appeals to desperate politicians to observe decorum

Dr Samson Ayokunle, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Tuesday urged desperate politicians to observer decorum and imbibe spirit of sportsmanship as the 2019 elections drew near.

Newsmen report that the CAN president made the call in Bayelsa Government House, when the body paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonah.

“The desperation we see in politicians is unacceptable, and it gives us fear that if care is not taken they may set the nation on fire. The church says no to every evil manipulation in this fourth coming election,” he said.

“We are praying seriously for God to rule over the affairs of Nigeria in 2019 elections.

“We are also praying with those in government, who can make things happen because Nigeria has to put in place machinery to maintain peace and order for a free and fair election in 2019.

“I and my team will be visiting President Muhammadu Buhari, next week to discuss about the preparation, the conduct of the election and it how it can be free and fair.

We don’t need war in Enugu during election – APC factional chair

Ayokunle said that CAN had registered and trained over 300 observers all over the country to monitor the 2019 elections.

He said that those trained would also train others in other geo-political zones of the country.

“We believe we can place three observers in each polling booth to ensure they report to us during the course of the election,’’ he said.

Responding, the deputy governor lauded CAN for being at the forefront of advocacy of peace in the country.

John-Jonah, who thanked the CAN president for the visit to Bayelsa government, said the association had contributed to giving direction to the government all levels through its advocacies and counsels.

He said that the Bayelsa government had always placed the worship of God as its priority.

He pledged that the government would continue to assist CAN in any way it could to further the course of Christianity and for God to rule over the affairs of the country.

NAN