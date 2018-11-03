2019 Election: Cardinal Onaiyekan urges Christians to pray for peace

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has enjoined all the Christian faithful to pray for peace, free and fair polls in 2019.

Onaiyekan made the call on Saturday in his homily at the stage two of the new Cathedral building of the Twelve Apostles, St. Pope Johnpaul II (Papal Ground) Karsana District, Kubwa Express Way, Abuja.

According to the Cardinal, there is need for peace in Nigeria, before, during and after 2019 general elections.

“Let us keep praying for an end to the killings, violence being perpetrated with deadly weapons, or cold indifference.

“May our homes, our nation, and countries around the world become havens of peace; let us pray to the Lord.

“Let us pray for the grace to see every human being as a child of God, regardless of race, language or culture.

“Let us pray to the Lord for the strength to teach our children how to resolve differences non-violently and respectfully, and the courage to model it in our own behavior, let us pray to the Lord,” he pleaded.

Cardinal Onaiyekan appealed to the faithful and people of goodwill to raise N900 million to enable him complete the first phase of the Cathedral of the 12 Apostles project.

He expressed gratitude for previous donations, which amounted to N1billion, which he said was judiciously utilised, noting that the money took the project from foundation to where the work was presently.

He stressed that the faithful should contribute generously, since it was a life time opportunity so that their names would be written for generations to come to know those who built the house of worship for the Lord.

“I am thankful for those who have contributed in the past for us to have what we have now. What you see here is what the money you contributed was used for.

“We need N900 million to enable us complete the first phase of this project. When this first phase is completed; it will lift us to a usable stage. The second phase will be fittings and furnishing.

“This is a life time opportunity and I want everyone of us sitted here to write their names on this project.

“This Cathedral, if completed, is meant to last up to 300 years. That means that generations to come will see your name as those who have contributed in building the house of worship for God,” he added.