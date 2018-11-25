2019: Edo only female candidate seeks equal opportunities

Miss Charity Idahosa, the only female candidate seeking elective position for the 2019 general election in Edo, has called on stakeholders to create equal opportunities for women, without any form of intimidation, to fully partake in the poll.

The Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) candidate for Oredo West Constituency in Edo State House of Assembly, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Sunday.

She said MAJA remain the only alternative political platform that would liberate the Nigerian people.

Idahosa noted that with the Not Too Young To Run Bill, Nigerians should not seat on the fence and watch, rather, they should be part of deciding the political fortune and future of the country.

Idahosa said she took the decision to contest as a result of her burning desire to contribute her quota to the development of the state.

She urged the electorate not to be cajoled by the rhetoric of the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is time for youths of this country to come out and take part in the political development of the nation.

“It is not during politicking that you will look for women to dance and sing for other politicians. I am into the race to make a difference.

“I have gone round Oredo West Constituency and consulted. I understand the challenges of my people and that is why I strongly feel that they need a strong voice that will canvass good governance and development for the Constituency,” she stated.

Speaking on if gender discrimination would not affect her ambition, she explained that it was the reason why the Gender and Equal Opportunities (GEO) Bill, which seeks to achieve equal opportunities for men and women, boys and girls in all spheres of life, was passed.

She said the focus of the bill was on the elimination of discrimination in these areas and on the grounds of gender, age or disability.

“In other clime it is a constitutional provision that women have to fill a certain percentage of elective positions not even appointive,” she added. (NAN)