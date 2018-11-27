2019: Don tasks voters to elect credible candidates

By Godwin Oghre

MOSOGAR—AS the 2019 general election draws closer, Provost of Delta State College of Education, Mosogar, Ethiope West LGA, Prof. Emmanuel Ojeme, has tasked Nigerian electorate to “elect credible candidates at all levels so as to assuage the plights of Nigerians and tame the monsters in the nations education system, saying, “incessant strikes are part of the monsters bedevilling the nation’s academic system.”

Ojeme, who gave the advice at the institution’s 3rd Inaugural Lecture, titled, “Taming the Educational Monster: The Rescue and Performance Roles of the Guidance Counsellor”, delivered by Dr. Moses Ossai of the Department of Guidance and Counselling, also said “corruption which has eaten deep into the fabric of the nation’s economy and politics, is one if the monsters hindering positive development in the educational sector.”

On his part, Ossai who listed teaching, research, knowledge impartation, service to humanity and human development, as the roles which members of the academia must play, has, after citing plethora of instances, advised them to “desist from partaking in, aiding or abetting the crime of examination mal-practices, cultism, sexual harassment, plagiarism and provocative dressing, among others, in order to restore the lost glory of the education system of the country.”

Uduaghan expresses shock over people’s belief there’s fake Buhari in Aso Villa

While giving kudos to the federal government for the passage of the sexual abuses in tertiary institutions law which he said, “confines a culprit to a five year imprisonment term,” Dr Ossai said, “examination mal-practices which started at 1914 Senior Cambridge Examination and reached its height in 1977, has reduced the value system in the educational sector and has cause the production of millions of un-employable graduates across the country.”

Members of the academia present include, Vice Chancellor of Western Delta University, Prof. (Mrs) Otete Okobiah, Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Engr. (Prof.) Emmanuel A. Ogujor, High Chief Atuyota Ejughemre, Provost of Delta State College of Education, Agbor, Dr. Joseph O. Ukadike and his Registrar, Mr. Benedict Utalor.

Others were, Dr. K. A. Ughamadu, Mrs. Akpojuvwe Esther, Hon. Iwariebor Ferdinand, Dr. (Mrs) Agatha I. Ojeme, Prof. (Mrs) Elizabeth Omotunde Egbochukwu, Dr. Dickson E. A. Omorogbe and Bursar of Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, Mr. Akpubli O. Napoleon, among others.