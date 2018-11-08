2019: Delta NUJ to organise debate for gov candidates

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—NIGERIA Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, has concluded plans to organise live debates for governorship candidates participating in the 2019 general election in the state.

Freight forwarders reject FG-appointed Council chairman

This came as the state council of the NUJ entered into a partnership with Quest Television and Radio, Otor-Ogor, Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area and Bridge FM Asaba, for a programme.

UN to carry out human rights review

The state council, in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, said the decision to organise the debate was in “exercise of its constitutional role as watchdog of the society.’’