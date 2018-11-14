2019: Count on our support, Enugu East Urban, Ibagwa-Ani Community tell Ugwuanyi

The people of the ancient kingdom of Ibagwa-Ani and Enugu East Urban, in Nsukka and Enugu East Local Government Areas respectively, yesterday, joined thousands of groups that have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

The two communities in their addresses delivered to Gov. Ugwuanyi, when they separately paid a solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu, reiterated their firm support for the success of the governor’s administration and for continuity of peace and good governance in the state.



The jubilant people of Enugu East Urban, who trooped out in their numbers, said they came to thank the governor for the special love he has for them which he has continued to demonstrate through massive infrastructural development, peace and security.

Recall that the legendary folklorist and Enugu-born musician, Chief Mike Ejeagha, who is a resident of Abakpa Nike in Enugu East Urban, recently, endorsed Gov. Ugwuanyi for a second term in office for providing good governance and adequate security in the state.

The iconic high-life musician, who gave the endorsement when Gov. Ugwuanyi paid him an unscheduled visit at his residence, said he was highly impressed that the governor has transformed Enugu State for the better and also entrenched peace and security in the state, assuring him of his support for his re-election in 2019.

They said Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration built and inaugurated a health centre and five modern classroom blocks that were “handed over to our secondary and primary schools” adding that “there is an ongoing project of teachers’ quarters nearing completion in our community primary school”.



During the Enugu East Urban’s solidarity visit, the people noted with delight that the first project executed by the governor after his inauguration in 2015 was in their area, stressing that they have continued to witness massive development projects ever since then.

“Your Excellency, like one of the ten lepers who was cured by Jesus Christ, we have come to say thank you and show gratitude. We have also come to tell you that you are doing very well. Our voting strength, according to records, is close to 200,000. We are core supporters of your administration and we will massively vote for you”.

Affirming the group’s stance, Chief Marius Okeke and Chief Johnbosco Ugonna appreciated the good works of the governor, especially in infrastructure and entrenchment of peace and security, saying, “We have concluded your re-election”.

The community leaders therefore, reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi of his victory at the poll and their continued support, prayers and solidarity.

During their visit, the Ibagwa-Ani people expressed delight that their “deplorable condition suddenly changed for better with the emergence of the present administration in Enugu State, headed by Your Excellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Gburugburu”.

According to them, “Ibagwa-Ani community benefited from Your Excellency’s community development project fund of the first tranche of N5 million from the N10 million earmarked for all the autonomous communities in Enugu State with which we have rehabilitated our community water borehole broken down for over two decades now”.

Declaring their firm support for the governor, they said: “With a total number of twenty “Okitis” in Ibagwa-Ani and a very high number of voting population, we hereby endorse you for a second term in office as the Executive Governor of Enugu State come 2019″.

Prominent in the delegation includes, the traditional ruler, HRH Igwe David Eneja, Chief Uche Ogbu (UC Network); former Transition Committee Chairman, Nsukka L.G.A, Hon. Onyema Idoko; PDP Candidate for Nsukka West State Constituency, Dr. Emma Ugwuerua; former PDP House of Respresentatives aspirant, Mr. Chidi Obeta and the President General, Mr. Christopher Ugwu, among others.