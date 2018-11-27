2019: Constituents endorse Omo-Agege for 2nd term

SENATOR representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Sunday got a unanimous endorsement from hundreds of his constituents drawn from the eight Local Government Areas making the district during a town hall/constituency briefing held at the PTI Conference Center, Effurun.

Senator Omo-Agege who also used the event to present his scorecard to the people, spoke on his empowerment programs, projects as well as bills he sponsored and co-sponsored, which include bills for the establishment of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Prohibit Sexual Harassment in Educational Institutions and for Matters Connected and a host of others.

The motion for his adoption as the sole candidate for the Urhobo people was moved by Peter Umukoro from Sapele Local Government Area and unanimously adopted by all the constituents present at the event.

In his address, he said: “The work to make Urhobo great again has begun and Urhobo nation is better off, thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari and APC, Urhobo is now linked to by rail to Aladja after 34 years that the project was abandoned.

“Chief Great Ogboru has emerged as the governorship candidate of the ruling national party in Delta State and he will win the governorship in 2019, thereby ending years of marginalization of the Urhobo people in Delta state politics.

“You will recall that Urhobo nation always ally with the ruling national political parties such as the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) up till the 2003 elections. That was the period Urhobo was truly great.

“We have delivered on our promises, and today Delta Central is better positioned to play a strategic role in national politics and as we approach another critical election, it’s important that President Buhari and the APC are given the chance to build on this success so Urhobo can continue its revival.

“Sending me back to the senate as a ranking senator, with President Buhari in command in Abuja and Chief Great Ogboru in charge in Asaba will strengthen me to do more for Delta Central and the Urhobo people.”