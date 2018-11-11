2019: Buhari Group, traders’ Association sign MoU, plan 1m march for Buhari

Abuja – The Grassroots Mobilisers for Buhari (GMB) and the Abuja chapter of the Arewa Traders’ Association have agreed to mobilise 1.03 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.



GMB is a political association saddled with the task of ensuring electoral victory for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general elections.

The National Chairperson of GMB, Dr Fatima Goni, who announced this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the agreement was reached at a meeting between the leaderships of the two associations at Kebbi Hotel, Abuja.

She also revealed that the GMB and the traders’ association planned to stage a one million march in support of President Buhari candidature in the Feb. 2019 general elections.

Goni, who is popularly referred to as Mama GMB, said the association would soon commence public procession in major streets across the country in support of the candidature of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket.

She said: “Our campaign strategies include polling to polling mobilisation of voters and continuing sustenance of public enlightenment through media support.

“Our strategies will also use structures across the federation to counter the negative narratives being propagated by retrogressive forces.

“We require your kind understanding and patriotic support which shall be adequately complemented by our personnel resources to achieve a dynamic result in the monitoring and countering of anti-government propaganda.

“This is the time for all who are deeply concerned about the prospects and challenges of our democratic growth and national progress to rise and be counted on the positive side of history where the Buhari administration has steadfastly striven to place our great country, Nigeria.’’

She commended leadership and members of the association for being part of the forward-looking pragmatic and progressive cause which the Buhari administration had continued to represent.

Goni pledged to forward all the challenges facing members of the association to relevant authorities with a view to addressing them.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the GMB, Alhaji Umar Farouk, disclosed that the association had intensified efforts to mobilise over 10 million of its members nationwide towards ensuring electoral victory for President Buhari in the presidential election.

Farouk, who narrated the history of GMB, said the political association was formed in 2014 with sole aim of promoting President Buhari’s political ambitions as well as good governance.

The chairman, Arewa Traders’ Association, Abuja chapter, Alhaji Adamu Hassan, disclosed that the association, with membership from 63 market areas in the FCT and its environs, voluntarily agreed to join GMB to ensure electoral victory for Buhari in 2019.

“Apart from organising the one million-march in support of Buhari/Osinbajo ticket on Dec. 6, we are also working towards mobilising about 23 million of our members across the country to vote for Buhari/Osinbajo in 2019.

“We will be doing all these in partnership with the GMB with our little resources because of our love for President Buhari and the achievements of his administration so far,’’ he added. (NAN)