2019 Budget: Kano Gov presents N219.7bn before State Assembly

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state Governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has Wednesday presented N219.7bn for the 2019 budget before the State House of Assembly which is tagged “Budget of Sustainable Development”.



Ganduje, accompanied by top government officials, told the Assembly that his administration is determined to ensure that all projects his administration initiated along with those inherited from the past government are executed for the development of the state.

The capital expenditure of the budget stands at N136.7bn while the recurrent expenditure is N83.1bn.

The governor however said the focus of 2019 budget will be on completing ongoing projects in Health, Agriculture, Rural roads, Education and power.

It will also touch on the provision water and other necessary infrastructure.

Receiving the budget on behalf of the Assembly, the Speaker Kabiru Alhasan Rurum said the House will give the budget due consideration and pass it in good time.

He however called on Civil Societies Organizations CSOs and the members of the public to work hand-in-hand with the House during it public hearings.