2019 Budget: House makes case for reconstruction of Ajaokuta-Otukpa road

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to include the reconstruction of Ajaokuta-Itobe-Anyingba-Ankpa-Otukpa road in its 2019 budget proposal.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Hassan Omale (APC-Kogi) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion earlier, Omale said the Ajaokuta-Itobe-Anyingba-Ankpa-Otukpa road stretching from Kogi to Benue state had become a death trap.

He said it had become a route for armed robbery, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Omale said economic activities could only thrive in communities where there were good access roads to transport farm produce, goods and services from one point to another.

The lawmaker noted that the road used to be a major link between the North and the East for ease of business transactions in the 60s and 70s.

He further said it contributed to boosting the economy of the nation until it became deplorable.

Omale said seemingly neglect of the road by government had slowed down economic activities in the surrounding communities.

The legislator said the reconstruction of the road would reduce the rate of armed robbery and kidnapping within the axis.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Yussuf Lassun mandated the Committee on Works to ensure compliance.